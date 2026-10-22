NextEra Investors Try Again On $150M Deal After 1st Denial
By Sydney Price ( October 22, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- NextEra investors are again looking for approval of their $150 million settlement to their lawsuit accusing NextEra of political interference after a Florida federal judge rejected their initial attempt over supposed deficiencies, providing the court with more detail on how the deal was calculated and benefits to class members....
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