5th Circ. Says Feds Liable For Hostage Death, But Cuts Award

By Brandon Lowrey ( October 22, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed the government's Federal Tort Claims Act liability for the death of a kidnapping victim who was shot by an FBI agent, but held that a district court judge erred in increasing the damages award to the victim's family after the government challenged the attorney fees....
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