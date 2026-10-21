Siemens, Calif. Water District Sued Over Lithium Battery Fire

By Gina Kim ( October 21, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Siemens and a southern California water district were hit with a proposed negligence class action Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court over a lithium-ion battery storage system fire that broke out last month with the water district's facility, prompting evacuation orders for about 500 homes and several businesses....
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