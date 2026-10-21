SEC Nabs Ruling Against Man Behind Hotel Investment Fraud
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 21, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a summary judgment win Wednesday in the commission's suit accusing a Los Angeles businessman of running two securities fraud schemes involving investments in U.S.-based hotels, saying it was clear the co-founder made material false statements to investors....
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