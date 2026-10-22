8th Circ. Told EPA Misread Aquifer Rule For SD Uranium Mine
By Gautama Mehta ( October 22, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Opponents of a proposed uranium mine in South Dakota told the Eighth Circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not deserve judicial deference regarding its reasons for exempting an aquifer from Safe Drinking Water Act protections....
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