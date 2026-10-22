India Loses Bid To Block $273M UAE Investment Claim

By Robbie Kalus ( October 22, 2026, 6:41 PM BST) -- India failed on Thursday to block a $273 million claim brought by the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, a government-backed investment vehicle in the United Arab Emirates, over a collapsed aluminium production, as a London appeals court rejected the country's challenge to an arbitration tribunal's jurisdiction....
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