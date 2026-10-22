Full 9th Circ. Won't Review Surgical Robot Antitrust Fight

By Gina Kim ( October 22, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit declined to reconsider an appellate panel's recent decision reviving a surgical repair company's antitrust suit alleging Intuitive Surgical blocked third parties from supplying parts for its popular da Vinci surgery robot, according to an order issued Thursday....
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