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Deals Rumor Mill

PE Giants In Talks With NFL As Nscale Gets Heat Over IPO

By Al Barbarino ( October 22, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Blackstone and Apollo are in talks with the NFL about potential investment in teams, Nscale is working on a potential $45 billion deal to provide Anthropic with compute power as the data center developer faces questions over its lofty IPO valuation, and private equity-backed financial technology company IntraFi could be up for sale valued at more than $10 billion. ...

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