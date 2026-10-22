J&J Says Justices' Denial Backs Tossing Fee Suit At 3rd Circ.
By George Woolston ( October 22, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson told the Third Circuit Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision not to take up a group of executives' federal benefits dispute backed its position in an appeal from J&J workers who alleged their health plans were saddled with excessive prescription drug fees....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.