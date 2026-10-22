X Wins Reversal Of $8.3M Boulder Office Rent Judgment
By Zach Dupont ( October 22, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed an $8.3 million judgment against social media company X Corp. in favor of its former landlord after the panel found Thursday that the lower court incorrectly interpreted a contract provision outlining the distribution of a nearly $5.8 million tenant improvement allowance....
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