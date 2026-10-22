Tribe Says Low Crossings Undercut Border Wall Argument

By Jared Foretek ( October 22, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Tohono O'odham Nation is renewing its push for the D.C. Circuit to do what a district judge refused and block border wall construction through its Arizona reservation pending the tribe's appeal, arguing that a brief pause in construction would pose little risk with border crossings at record lows....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.