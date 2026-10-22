Anthropic Can't Get 'Claude Mythos' TMs Yet, USPTO Says

By Theresa Schliep ( October 22, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued initial denials of Anthropic PBC's request to register the term "Claude Mythos" for its artificial intelligence products, preliminarily finding that the term would likely be confused with an existing registration....
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