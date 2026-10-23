1st Circ. Says Sinovac Investor's Fraud Suit Came Too Late
By Katryna Perera ( October 23, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit found that investment management firm MW Gestion was a few months too late to sue an investor and his firm on a claim they hid their growing stake in China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd., upholding a lower court's ruling that ended MW Gestion's proposed class action on behalf of Sinovac shareholders....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.