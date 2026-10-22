Southwest Pilots Oppose Spirit's $10M Ch. 11 Data Sale

By Vince Sullivan ( October 22, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines objected late Wednesday to the proposed $10 million sale of employee data by bankrupt airline Spirit Aviation, saying the deal would adversely affect flight crews by sharing training and employment information....
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