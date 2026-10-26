BellRing Investors' Sales-Growth Claims Narrowed By Court

By Katryna Perera ( October 26, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has significantly narrowed a proposed class action against BellRing Brands, the owner of Premier Protein and other supplement brands, dismissing challenged statements about retailer stockpiling, promotions and competition, as well as claims against the company's board chair....
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