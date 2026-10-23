Lone FCC Democrat Calls E-Rate Sunset Proposal 'Misguided'
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 23, 2026, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The lone Democrat on the Federal Communications Commission has issued her support for extending The E-Rate Program to provide discounts on eligible connectivity services for schools and libraries during a visit to a New Hampshire school district....
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