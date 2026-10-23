MLS Sites Sue Compass To Enforce Exclusive Listing Ban

By Nate Beck ( October 23, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A group of six regional multiple listing services covering eight states sued brokerage giant Compass in New York federal court, claiming the company has threatened antitrust litigation to avoid rules set by MLS platforms that would stop Compass from withholding exclusive property listings....
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