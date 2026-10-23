Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canada, Turkey Announce Partnership For Boosting Trade

By Jack McLoone ( October 23, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Canada and Turkey are working toward growing the economic ties between the two countries, including through a free trade agreement, their leaders announced, as Canada continues to look to build new international trade relationships and expand its existing ones....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies