Leave 2.5 GHz Band Out Of Satellite Plan, T-Mobile Says

By Nadia Dreid ( October 23, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile says the Federal Communications Commission's plan to expand the coverage that satellites provide from space is a good one, but the agency should refrain from auctioning off the 2.5 gigahertz band for that purpose, arguing it should be reserved for operations on the ground....
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