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GAO Upholds Protests Of $1.87B Air Force Deal Over Cost Leak

By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 26, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended that the U.S. Air Force reconsider the impact of the agency's disclosure of companies' pricing information mid-procurement for operation and maintenance services, saying it cannot conclude that the integrity of the $1.87 billion procurement was preserved. ...

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