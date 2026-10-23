Tax Court Misread Easement Rules, 4th Circ. Told

By Kat Lucero ( October 23, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court imposed conservation easement donation requirements beyond what the law allows in evaluating a property's condition and potential mining value, a partnership told the Fourth Circuit, seeking to overturn the 2025 denial of its charitable deduction....
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