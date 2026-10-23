SpaceX, Tesla Special Committees Review Potential Merger

By Al Barbarino ( October 23, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- After billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said earlier this week that a SpaceX and Tesla Inc. merger would be a "good idea," SpaceX confirmed in a filing that its board formed a special committee to evaluate a potential combination, while Tesla said it formed its own special committee to explore "deepening Tesla's relationship" with SpaceX....
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