DC Circ. Lets 1929 Census Descendants Join Miwok Vote

By Jared Foretek ( October 23, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit allowed descendants of people listed in a 1929 census of local Native Americans to have a say in the California Valley Miwok Tribe's constitution and bylaws Friday, rejecting a rival faction's bid to restrict the process to a smaller group and settling — for now — a decades-long fight tied to state gaming funds....
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