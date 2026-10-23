Term Lender Raises Concerns About Brightline Ch. 11 Loan

By Vince Sullivan ( October 23, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A term loan lender in the Chapter 11 case of Florida regional rail company Brightline Holdings has raised concerns about the unusual postpetition lending package in the bankruptcy, contending creditors should be informed about how the financing flows to the debtors and about changes to a cap on funds made available to them....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.