PepsiCo Faces Suit Over Siete Avocado Oil Chip Claims

By Celeste Bott ( October 23, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo Inc. and its Siete Family Foods brand were hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court Thursday alleging that their tortilla and potato chips are falsely marketed as made with avocado oil exclusively despite containing cheaper, undisclosed seed oils....
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