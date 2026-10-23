Copyright Ruling Leaves Worldwide Rights In Legal Limbo

By Ivan Moreno ( October 23, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court left music publishers, creators and catalog buyers facing potentially different rules for worldwide copyright termination after an unusual quorum failure ended the entertainment industry's bid to overturn a Fifth Circuit ruling allowing authors to recapture foreign rights included in worldwide grants....
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