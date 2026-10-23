9th Circ. Blocks Trump's Calif. National Guard Deployment

By Hailey Konnath ( October 23, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday upheld a lower court's preliminary injunction blocking President Donald Trump's deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles last year, finding that the president didn't have the authority to order the deployment, which violated the constitutional separation of powers....
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