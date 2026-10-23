Fla. AG Proposes Kid Safety Chatbot, Social Media Law

By Emily Field ( October 23, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Florida attorney general on Thursday proposed legislation aimed at protecting children on social media that would require age verification and parental consent for apps, block AI chatbots from creating sexual content or feigning companionship, and put in place protective features on social media for teenagers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.