Goodyear Can't Get Redo On Toss Bid In Nicotine Fee Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 23, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge rejected Goodyear's bid for a redo on its motion to dismiss a suit from workers who challenged a nicotine fee in their employee health plan, holding Friday that a judge's decision in another dispute against grocery chain Meijer didn't change his analysis....
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