Ex-Broker-Dealer Cops To $1.5M Insider Trading Scheme

By George Woolston ( October 23, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A former partner at a New Jersey broker-dealer firm admitted to conspiring to commit securities fraud involving insider trading in a special purpose acquisition company that netted millions of dollars in illegal profits, the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey announced Friday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.