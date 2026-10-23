Teva, Eli Lilly Spar Over Possible New Drug Patent Trial
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 23, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Teva on Friday sparred over whether a new trial should be held in Massachusetts federal court over the validity of patents related to Teva's migraine drug Ajovy after the Federal Circuit reversed the Boston court's judgment that favored Eli Lilly....
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