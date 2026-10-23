Nvidia Investors Ink Class Deal After Brief High Court Run
By Katryna Perera ( October 23, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Nvidia Corp. investors told a California federal judge that they've struck a deal with the chipmaker in a shareholder case that briefly went before the U.S. Supreme Court and that claims the company failed to inform investors about its reliance on the volatile crypto market....
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