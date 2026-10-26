Bristol-Myers, Others Appeal Revlimid MDL To 3rd. Circ.

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 26, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Natco Pharma, AbbVie and other pharmaceutical companies have sought permission to file an interlocutory appeal for a sprawling antitrust multidistrict litigation over Celgene Corp.'s cancer drug Revlimid to the Third Circuit after a New Jersey federal judge refused to toss it....
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