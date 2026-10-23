Wash. Tribe Can't Appeal Immunity Ruling Yet, 9th Circ. Says

By Ben Adlin ( October 23, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday threw out an appeal from a Native American tribe seeking to halt an environmental challenge over federal review and permitting of the tribe's proposed oyster farm, holding that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter....
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