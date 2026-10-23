NY Gaming Commission Says Kalshi Is Defying Subpoenas

By Lauren Berg ( October 23, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Kalshi Inc. is unlawfully refusing to comply with subpoenas the New York State Gaming Commission needs to investigate the prediction market platform's potential violations of state gambling laws, the commission alleges, asking a state court in Manhattan to force the company to comply with the subpoena requests....
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