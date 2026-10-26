NCAA Fixes Labor Price With DIII Scholarship Ban, Suit Says

By Craig Clough ( October 26, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The NCAA engages in an ongoing conspiracy to fix the price of Division III athletic labor by not allowing colleges at that level to offer sports scholarships, three current and former student-athletes alleged in a proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.