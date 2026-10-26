Eyewear Co. Escapes Lawsuit Over 401(k) Stable Value Fund

By Patrick Hoff ( October 26, 2026, 1:33 PM EDT) -- An eyewear company defeated a proposed class action alleging it cost employees millions of dollars in retirement savings by keeping an underperforming stable value fund in its 401(k) plan, with a Texas federal judge ruling plan participants hadn't identified a comparable fund that performed better....
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