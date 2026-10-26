Anthropic Pilfered Elvis Presley Songs To Train AI, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno ( October 26, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Owners of copyrights in 274 songs recorded by Elvis Presley have sued Anthropic for nearly $50 million, alleging the artificial intelligence company used their lyrics for training data, stripped identifying information and enabled its chatbot Claude to generate infringing material....
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