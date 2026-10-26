Teachers Union Meme Fight Targets Legal Opinion, Court Told

By Lauraann Wood ( October 26, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Teachers Union should not be allowed to pursue defamation claims over two "meme tweets" that criticized its untimely financial auditing, and the union should be ordered to pay the legal fees involved in tossing its complaint taking aim at constitutionally protected opinions, the Liberty Justice Center argued....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.