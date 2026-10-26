DOJ Says US Can Ax NAACP Suit Over X.AI Pollution
By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 26, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The federal government continued to argue that it can dismiss a NAACP citizen suit alleging X.AI Corp. unlawfully installed dozens of polluting gas turbines to power a data center days after a Mississippi federal judge found no support for such an assertion....
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