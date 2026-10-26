Feds Say 75% Of Camp Lejeune Claims Lack Support

By Emily Field ( October 26, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday asked the North Carolina federal court overseeing the litigation over toxic water on the Camp Lejeune military base to require claimants to submit backup for their claims, saying more than three-quarters have failed to submit sufficient documentation for their claims in the past four years....
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