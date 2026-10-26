Pa. Court Affirms $9.5M Verdict Over Botched Vasectomy

By Y. Peter Kang ( October 26, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel Monday affirmed a $9.5 million verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of botching a man's vasectomy that caused the loss of a testicle, saying the verdict was supported by sufficient evidence....
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