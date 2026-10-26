FTC, 20 States Say Dollar General Up Charges At Register

By Lauren Berg ( October 26, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and a group of 20 states announced a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court, alleging Monday that Dollar General Corp. holds itself out as an accessible retailer for low- and fixed-income consumers, but has for years charged shoppers more at the register than the displayed prices....
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