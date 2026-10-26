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Audi To Invest $4B In 1st US Manufacturing Facility In Georgia

By Nate Beck ( October 26, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- German carmaker Audi said it plans to start work next year on its first U.S. manufacturing facility, spending $4 billion at a Georgia site that could employ 4,500 workers....

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