Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

NHTSA Vehicle Recorder Rule Highlights Crash Data Protocols

By Andrew Haling ( October 29, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's amended event data recorder rule took effect June 17, setting a four-year phase-in for expanded precrash recording that begins Sept. 1, 2028, and covers every new EDR-equipped vehicle from most manufacturers by Sept. 1, 2031....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®