NHTSA Vehicle Recorder Rule Highlights Crash Data Protocols

By Andrew Haling ( October 29, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's amended event data recorder rule took effect June 17, setting a four-year phase-in for expanded precrash recording that begins Sept. 1, 2028, and covers every new EDR-equipped vehicle from most manufacturers by Sept. 1, 2031....
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