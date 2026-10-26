Novo Can't Get 'Deceptive' Lilly GLP-1 Ads Blocked Amid Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( October 26, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday refused to issue an injunction blocking Eli Lilly & Co. from running ads allegedly comparing its GLP-1 drug to Novo Nordisk Inc.'s using "outdated" clinical trials and "false superiority messages," ruling that Novo Nordisk hasn't shown it would be irreparably harmed....
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