Celsius Sued Over Claims That Energy Drink Burns Fat

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 27, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The makers of Celsius energy drink falsely imply that their beverage "burns body fat" while hiding in "tiny, hidden text" on the cans' reverse side qualifiers, and largely concealed the fact that their marketing claims stem from a company-funded study, according to a federal lawsuit that accuses the company of "healthwashing."...
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