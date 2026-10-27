Judge Halts Tree Removal, Says She Can't 'Disbelieve' Trump

By Jared Foretek ( October 27, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the federal government to stop all tree removal at East Potomac Golf Course and to give the court notice before making irreparable changes to its surrounding park, saying she couldn't "disbelieve the president's clear, repeated statements" that a major overhaul would begin soon....
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