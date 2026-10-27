Security Co. Sues Over Comedy Videos Using Its Uniforms
By Elliot Weld ( October 27, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A security company has brought a trademark infringement lawsuit against several comedians after its uniforms were used in staged videos in which a security guard is portrayed behaving inappropriately toward a group of skateboarders....
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