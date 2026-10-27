UCLA Says It Helps, Not Hurts, Jewish Staff In DOJ Case

By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 27, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The federal government's lawsuit accusing the University of California, Los Angeles, of systematically discriminating against its Jewish and Israeli employees ignores significant steps the university has taken to make sure those same employees thrive, UCLA said in a motion to dismiss....
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